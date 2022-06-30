Letter: Tonawanda fireworks must return to the river

For decades, thousands of people have come to Niawanda Park to picnic and celebrate the Fourth of July with family and friends. The highlight of the Independence Day parties has always been the fireworks over the beautiful Niagara River. Not this year. The mayor and City Council want us to picnic in their tiny multimillion dollar park or on the hot pavement of Main Street. Will that be cool, comfortable and scenic? I don’t think so. The City Council claims this will be good for the downtown merchants. Really, how many would be open that evening? I don’t think it will help downtown, but I know it will hurt business at the hotdog stands on Niagara Street. If the mayor and council want to get re-elected, let them know the fireworks better be back on the river next year.