Letter: Tonawanda Council vacancy should respect voters’ choice

While skimming through The Buffalo News, I read an article about the bipartisan appointment of Monica Ljiljanich to the Tonawanda City Council. This appointment was to fill the First Ward council vacancy, caused by the untimely passing of Councilman Thomas A. Newman, a Republican.

Ljiljanich, like Newman, is a member of the Republican Party. I figured it was common-sense that a Republican would be appointed to replace Newman, but I was mistaken. Tonawanda Democratic Chairwoman Gayle Syposs pushed for Frizzell to receive the appointment to the vacancy on the city council.

If Frizzell would have been appointed as the First Ward councilman after losing by 222 votes in November, I would have questioned the integrity and motives behind the appointment. After all, the voters decided to return Newman (and his conservative values) to Tonawanda City Hall. Just because Frizzell appeared on the ballot does not mean that his ideology was favored by the voters of the First Ward. If they favored his ideology, he would have won the November election.