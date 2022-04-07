Letter: Tolerance and kindness at the Academy Awards

Will Smith lost the perfect opportunity to seize the narrative of tolerance, kindness, understanding and sympathy when he assaulted Chris Rock at the Academy Awards ceremony. No, I am not suggesting that Smith show acceptance of Rock’s questionable form of humor.

Rock’s decision to target Smith’s wife Jada as the butt of his humor before a worldwide audience obligated him to investigate and discover that her hairless appearance was not a capricious fashion statement but rather the result of the autoimmune condition alopecia. To say the least, the Smith family was struggling with her health ailment.

Rock’s freewheeling humor should have been more responsible. Yes, even comics have responsibility to understand the consequences of their targeted humor.

Once Smith slapped Rock, the narrative switched to violence and assault. Smith should be penalized for his behavior in a reasonable, compassionate manner.

Had Smith waited until after the Academy Awards to communicate Rock’s misplaced humor, he could have commanded an international audience, reminding us that humanity at its best invests in compassion and kindness. Imagine the effect had Smith delivered a rebuke to Rock on stage after he had accepted the Best Actor award with a plea for tolerance and compassion for those with illnesses, disabilities, handicaps and differences.

Instead, the violent narrative may forever be the commanding story of this Academy Award ceremony and might also be the defining moment of his legacy. Smith certainly wasn’t being his “best actor” in this decisive moment.

Tom Moscato

Alden