I read an article in the News that mentioned how 11 extremist GOP congressmen are now essentially in control of the House. It reminded me a while back when reading a letter in this column that I came across a writer who had used the term "kakistocracy". Having never heard the word I looked it up: Kakistocracy - a state or society governed by its least suitable or competent citizens. The astute writer could not have chosen a better word to describe today's Republicans.

Despite many of them having gone to Ivy League schools, for as long as I can remember the Right has been painting anyone with an education or history of public service as an "insider" and an "elite.” They are also good at playing the long game. So, as a result, they have bred an entire generation of politicians who know and care nothing about how government works. They care nothing about the real lives they affect with their ignorant laws passed only for political posturing to the "non-elites" they supposedly represent. They treat politics as performance art, made to draw the most likes on their Twitter feeds and raise more donations for their already heavily lined pockets. They defame the "woke" Left for wanting all Americans to flourish instead of just the white Christians. How evil we must be? Democrats may not be the most savvy politicians in the world, but they're not trying to burn it down. Fear the kakistocracy, because it's the worst of both worlds.