Letter: Today’s immigrants share dream with earlier arrivals

I am a fifth generation Buffalonian. I have an old tin type photo of my great-great grandfather Frank wearing a dark suit and sporting a handlebar mustache. He was born in Syracuse, the son of German immigrants. He arrived in Buffalo at age 22 to work on the New York Central Railroad. The 1880 census shows that he was single, living in a boarding house on North Division Street, and working as a railroad “switchman.” The 1900 Census shows that Frank had become a railroad “yardmaster” and owned a house on Fillmore Avenue. His neighbors were German and Polish. The house is still standing today and is just a short drive from mine. Frank had also become a married father of eight. His house on Fillmore is located across from railroad tracks and not far from the historic Broadway Market, which opened in 1888. In the days before cars, I wonder how young Frank got to work? Did he walk, take a cable car, or ride a horse? Did he shop at the Broadway Market? Where did he go to Mass?

This year I was a volunteer for Buffalo United for Afghan Evacuees (see www.wnyrac.org). What I learned is that immigrants and their children are stilling flocking to the east side of Buffalo. While Frank worked on the railroad, today’s newcomers work in fast food, healthcare facilities, factories, hotels, and businesses. They frequently open restaurants and shops. Like their European-American predecessors, they look for the continuation of old-world traditions. They want to preserve the classic tastes of their homeland, bargain in their first language, and socialize with people who share their culture. Fillmore Avenue today has the same old hustle and bustle that it did in the late 1800s. But instead of hearing German and Polish, you can hear Pashto, Farsi, and Burmese. The street signs in the Broadway/Fillmore neighborhood read “Alibaba Kabab,” “Al Aqsa Supermarket,” and “Islamic Center.” Neighbors rush to catch the bus to work, rather than a street car. While my ancestors ate schnitzel and brot, the Afghans in Buffalo eat halal meat and naan. Buffalo is where my ancestors adopted the best of America’s traditions while preserving their German cultural pride. I know that today’s immigrants are doing the same.