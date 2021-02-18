Letter: Today’s challenges demand ‘a well-informed electorate’

Years ago, sitting in a college sociology class, the professor talked about the insidious nature of propaganda. He knew it all too well, as he lived through Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

Some of the basic techniques of propaganda consist of fear mongering, scapegoating and lies told over and over again, until believed. He said it could happen anywhere, even in the United States of America. I doubted him.

Forty years later, Donald Trump has proven me wrong. Thanks to Trump, his entourage of enablers, including self serving elected officials as in Congressman Chris Jacobs, Fox News and OAN talk show hosts, our nation is in grave danger.

The Jan. 6 attempted coup is best summed up with the saying, “the proof is in the pudding.” His “stop the steal” is nothing more than a catchy phrase which lacks any factual credibility. However, repeated enough, is apparently believed.

In the 2020 election, 74 million people voted for him. Maybe they aren’t bothered by being lied to, the perpetuating of bogus conspiracy theories, the name calling, the off the wall tweets, the lack of accountability, the botched response to Covid-19 and the obvious lack of integrity. The list is endless.

I thought, as a people, we were smarter than that. Once again, I was wrong.