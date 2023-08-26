At a local race a few years back. A speaker asked the veterans to come up to the stage. I stayed put. My daughter-in-law was puzzled about why I did not move. I may be wrong to some people on this issue. At different events, people ask veterans in the crowd to stand. To me, the real veterans are the ones who saw the tragedy of war firsthand. Something none of us can ever understand. Young men putting their lives on the line. Some never come back. Some come with injuries for the rest of their lives. They did their duty without kudos. Some pilots getting onto a plane which might be his coffin.