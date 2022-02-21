Letter: To mask or not to mask. That is the question.

With all the controversy regarding masking during this Covid-19 pandemic, I started wondering: What would some of our past family members be thinking, probably a lot different than some today?

My father was a Lt. Colonel during World War II, stationed in the Philippines. I always noticed the scars on his back and neck. He never mentioned them. I later found out they were caused by an oil tank explosion. He was hospitalized for weeks recuperating. He never complained. He fought bravely for our country. Would he have ever complained about wearing a mask? Would he have ever thought twice about doing anything to help others?

I have family that served in recent wars who saw hardship, death, and much sadness. Would they ever complain about wearing a mask?

My husband passed away after months of sickness, isolation, and pain, during this “war” against Covid. He was such a sociable, outgoing, giving person, and prayed he would not lose his sociability during this time. Yet he endured isolation from us and suffered. Would he have complained about wearing a mask?