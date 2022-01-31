Letter: To deny one group rights raises questions for others

With the Voting Rights Act of 1965 being watered down and gutted from the soft underbelly, we see a female senator from Arizona being one of two senators who are standing in the way of the current attempt to solidify the right to vote.
Given her stance on preventing key legislation from advancing I wonder if we could get her support on a repeal of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution? If it is OK that the vote of any American be suppressed, either directly or indirectly, then why should women have a right that the Founding Fathers did not believe they qualified for?
I see no reason why any member of a group who had their rights suppressed, who then rose up to attain those rights, should then deny or impede that same right to others. Indeed, those that work to suppress the right to vote should themselves have that right removed.
The action of this female senator from the state of Arizona reminds me of a two timing female character in the John Wayne film “North to Alaska.” Wayne’s character said of the woman, “Ahh, women! I never met one yet that was half as reliable as a horse!” It seems to be a fitting comparison to the senator from Arizona, though I suppose one could argue that if you were to look closely at the backend of a horse you would likely see the face of Sen. Joe Manchin. My apologies to any horse I may have offended.