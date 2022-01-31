Letter: To deny one group rights raises questions for others

With the Voting Rights Act of 1965 being watered down and gutted from the soft underbelly, we see a female senator from Arizona being one of two senators who are standing in the way of the current attempt to solidify the right to vote.

Given her stance on preventing key legislation from advancing I wonder if we could get her support on a repeal of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution? If it is OK that the vote of any American be suppressed, either directly or indirectly, then why should women have a right that the Founding Fathers did not believe they qualified for?

I see no reason why any member of a group who had their rights suppressed, who then rose up to attain those rights, should then deny or impede that same right to others. Indeed, those that work to suppress the right to vote should themselves have that right removed.