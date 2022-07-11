Letter: Title IX, Roe v. Wade, Taliban commonalities?

“The Buffalo News” printed two articles on June 23 that provided a stark contrast. In reporting “Afghan quake leaves more than 1,000 dead,” a statement regarding the Taliban “announcing edicts barring girls from attending secondary schools and restricting women’s rights” was made.
Turning from “World News” to “sports,” an article appeared that was titled “Area coaches, administrators reflect on Title IX’s impact as law turns 50.” Since June 23, 1972, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” The impact on athletics was immense as exemplified by Beth Stone sharing her story of being able to major in physical education at St. Lawrence College after her 1973 high school graduation. Previously, that major had only been open to males.
Does the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade align more closely with the Title IX liberties granted to females or the Taliban’s misogynist restrictions?
Suzanne Keller
Canandaigua