Letter: Title IX, Roe v. Wade, Taliban commonalities?

Turning from “World News” to “sports,” an article appeared that was titled “Area coaches, administrators reflect on Title IX’s impact as law turns 50.” Since June 23, 1972, “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” The impact on athletics was immense as exemplified by Beth Stone sharing her story of being able to major in physical education at St. Lawrence College after her 1973 high school graduation. Previously, that major had only been open to males.