Letter: Times Beach repairs, upgrades mark good environmental news

I read recently that the Buffalo District Corps. of Engineers has received funding to repair and upgrade the Times Beach Nature Preserve. This is wonderful. In 1986, while employed as an environmental scientist at the Corps., I directed studies and operations to convert this former COE dredge disposal area to a nature preserve. This conversion was first promoted by noted Buffalo ornithologist Robert Andrle. He recognized that this area was an important stopover for migratory ducks and geese from the Niagara River flyway to southern areas.

The Buffalo District agreed to donate this preserve to the City of Buffalo. The first important step was to erect a fence around the site to prevent illegal dumping of garbage and toxic materials in the preserve. An inventory of the type of birds and other wild life in the preserve was done. Beavers and deer are common. Walkways and duck blinds were installed so that the public could observe any activities of the wildlife.