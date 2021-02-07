Letter: Time will tell if Biden gets support from all sides

“Give him a chance.” That’s what supporters of then elected President Trump said four years ago.
The public had to and did.
Now, we need to be patient and allow historians the time to sort through much of what will now come out of the walls of the Oval Office and beyond. There will be reports and books, pro and con, from aides, staff and maybe relatives. Then the public can decide on where Trump falls in the race at the bottom. My “opinion” now is that he will indeed be labeled “the worst.”
Oh yeah, and I wonder if the non-supporters of Joe Biden, will “give him a chance” too!
Tony Buttino Sr.
Hamburg