Letter: Time will finally tell if Trump backers remain

If you wondered what it would take for Lindsey Graham to say “enough is enough,” it took extensive destruction of the Capitol building and five dead. A long hard look at the groups blatantly breaking the law shows you the depths of Donald Trump’s depravity and what a spoiled wicked loser he really is.
Finally, this breech of civility has opened the eyes of Trump’s political party and they can’t distance themselves fast enough. The pendulum has hit the wall, it will either swing back the other way through compromise and compassion or it will fall taking our democratic way of life with it.
Joseph Allen
Buffalo