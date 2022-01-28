Letter: Time to say, ‘Thanks’ and quit the whining

C’mon, Western New Yorkers, isn’t it time we let our inferiority complex go? Haven’t we gotten tired of all the talk about “curses” and poor officiating and every sports league in America conspiring against us?

All I’ve heard all week long, on every sports talk show and new service and tavern I’ve visited, is how the NFL overtime rules kept us from winning against the Chiefs. That’s almost as dumb as blaming the counting of votes because we don’t like the result of an election. That stuff is for chumps. Let’s be honest: If we had won the toss and gone down the field to score and win, there isn’t one of us, including the whiners on the radio, who would have thought the rules were unfair. The rules didn’t keep us from winning – the failure of our defense to stop Chiefs not once, but twice, kept us from winning.

It’s not that “we didn’t see the ball” in the overtime. We saw the ball – it was just on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Is it just which offense is better? Don’t the defenses count? We brag on our defense all year and then we don’t expect them to play at crunch time?