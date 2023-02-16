So my son lives down south where all electric seems to be quite common. He has a two-story home in the Isle of Palms S.C., that has two heat pumps. One for upstairs and one for down. Both of these heat pumps are equipped with a resistance type heating device to assist the heat pump when in the heat mode. During our Christmas blizzard, that cold front pushed well into the south. He told me that one morning when the outside temperature was down to 19 degrees, the best the two heat pumps could do was to keep the house at 65 degrees.

Now in South Carolina, air conditioning is more important than heat but this would never cut it in Buffalo where we can have multiple days that stay below freezing. The freon in a heat pump in heat mode basically absorbs heat in the evaporator from the outside air and transfers it to the home via the condenser. When it’s zero degrees outside, there’s not much heat to absorb and thus is not very efficient and neither is resistance heating which can really spin the electric meter.

At no time in history has anyone ever suggested that we eliminate the most efficient, plentiful, cost effective way of doing something and replace with a more expensive less efficient method. Until now.

George Knab

Cheektowaga