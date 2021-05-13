Letter: Time to replace Buffalo’s ancient lead pipe system

Buffalo is known for its classic architecture and nostalgic charm. But beneath these historic buildings lies miles of lead pipes that endanger the entire community. In the April 17 article, “100 miles of lead pipes supply water to Buffalo. Could Biden’s plan fix that health risk?” the article discusses whether replacing lead pipes is practical or worthwhile. The answer is a resounding yes.

Buffalo’s lead poisoning rates are alarming. A Reuters investigation branded Buffalo a “lead hazard hotspot” – and a bad reputation is the least of our concerns. Lead poisoning causes irreversible neurological damage and behavioral disorders. Prolonged exposure can even result in death.

Like most issues, however, City Hall has swept replacing lead pipes under the bed of budgetary concerns. Replacing all 100 miles could cost between $350 million to $500 million. But, in reality, replacing Buffalo’s ancient infrastructure is cheaper than risking it. Treating lead poisoning costs millions, and water crises cost millions more.