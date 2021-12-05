Letter: Time to mask up and get vaccinated for society’s sake

There’s an old saying that goes something like, “Your right to swing your arm stops at the nose of my face.” The idea is that while we all have rights, we do not have the right to endanger others or to deprive others of liberty. But, that is precisely what the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers are doing.

By refusing to take common-sense steps to protect themselves and others, through what can only be called irresponsible behavior a minority of people is permitting Covid-19 to survive and spread throughout the county and yes, the country. Luminaries such as the Mayor of Williamsville promote nonsensical rebellion as do conservative media types and nationally-known politicians. In the meantime, those of us who do get vaccinated and mask up suffer not only existential anxiety, but in some cases the real consequences of disease. Covid-19 in its various manifestations is crippling local and national economies and to put it bluntly, kills people.

It is well past the time for the anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers to do the right thing, which is to fall in line to protect their fellow citizens. Mask up and get vaccinated. By failing to do so, anti-folks, you place yourselves and others at significant risk. Think patriotically, not selfishly. You really don’t want to win the Darwin Award, do you?