Letter: Time for drastic change at the high court?

Is it time to completely cleanse the Supreme Court? I think so. Remember that the Supreme Court does not write our laws. The legislative branch writes our laws, executive branch signs in. The Supremes determine if the law is consistent with the Constitution. There is very little in the Constitution as to the true/real responsibilities are for the Supremes, which I see as a problem. When people start to assume power that is not specifically delegated to them we have a power growth problem, which we see happening now. There is nothing in the Constitution regarding abortion. The Supremes injected themselves into the issue, which they had no real right to do. Now that the Supremes have assumed this responsibility will they now assume responsibility for all our contraception rights, birth control pills, morning after pills, vasectomies, use of condoms, etc.? I say clear the Supreme palate and change the process of how they are put on the court. Numerous states elect the judges.