Letter: Time for Bills fans to circle the wagons

After the Buffalo Bills lost their third consecutive Super Bowl (in a 52-17 squeaker to the Dallas Cowboys), then-head coach Marv Levy appeared on a local sports talk radio show to take calls from heartbroken fans.
One especially devastated caller pleaded, “Please don’t go back to the Super Bowl next year. I can’t stand it. I get so depressed, I can’t go to work the next day.”
Levy, displaying all the grace and poise that made him a Hall of Fame coach, calmly replied, “Sir, I understand. But I’m glad you’re not on my team.”
As someone who grew up in East Aurora during those days, I think the same message needs to be delivered to Bills fans who are in full-blown panic right now after Monday night’s loss to the Patriots. Not just on sports talk radio in this modern media landscape, but on Twitter, Facebook and the comments section of BuffaloNews.com too.
As Bills fans, that’s not who we are. When the going gets tough – and it always seems to get tougher for us than other fanbases – we don’t run for the high grass.
We circle the wagons.
Yes, Monday night was upsetting. Seeing Bill Belichick leave Highmark Stadium victorious once again felt like a bad dream.
But next to Wide Right or the Music City Miracle? That was nothing.
The time for mourning Monday night’s loss is over. This is still a really good football team. After 20 years in the football wilderness, we finally have our franchise quarterback. We have an elite defense and an outstanding head coach.
Most important of all, the Bills still control their own destiny, starting with Sunday’s game in Tampa against our old foe, Tom Brady.
As South Buffalo’s Tim Russert, the late host of NBC’s Meet the Press, once said, “In the end, we know that being a Buffalonian means getting up, dusting yourself off, and going back in.”