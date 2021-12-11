Letter: Time for Bills fans to circle the wagons

As Bills fans, that’s not who we are. When the going gets tough – and it always seems to get tougher for us than other fanbases – we don’t run for the high grass.

We circle the wagons.

Yes, Monday night was upsetting. Seeing Bill Belichick leave Highmark Stadium victorious once again felt like a bad dream.

But next to Wide Right or the Music City Miracle? That was nothing.

The time for mourning Monday night’s loss is over. This is still a really good football team. After 20 years in the football wilderness, we finally have our franchise quarterback. We have an elite defense and an outstanding head coach.

Most important of all, the Bills still control their own destiny, starting with Sunday’s game in Tampa against our old foe, Tom Brady.