Is it time to have a third political party? The Democrats are moving too far to the left and Republicans too far to the right. Is there room for some moderates who are willing to work together for the common good?

Abortion, immigration, gun violence, drug addiction, mental health, climate change, inflation, the list of problems this country faces is endless. Instead of addressing them our leaders are too busy worrying about getting reelected, discrediting the other party, and abandoning ethics for personal gain.

We have a former president who continues to bad mouth people like a 10-year-old, lies, has a history of not accepting reality, has numerous taxes, legal, criminal issues and wants to run again. Will he leave after four years if elected again?

We have the current president who is frail, constantly misquoting, with a son with multiple tax, ethical, criminal charges. Can he take on another four years?

Then there is Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. How did these people get elected or think they should be elected?

America, we are at a crisis. We don't need to ban books, but we don't need drag queens reading to kids in public libraries; we don't need to rewrite history, but we need to teach our kids when age appropriate our real history, the good and the bad. We need to stop forcing our beliefs on others. Right to life should come with a responsibility to make sure these children are fed, educated and cared for. Any law-abiding citizen should have the right to own a gun, but we don't need assault weapons. If we had taken climate change seriously 20 years ago, we would have come up with solutions by now. Instead, we are moving too quickly without considering the consequences. We have more jobs than people to fill them. Health care costs are out of control.

We need a party of team players who want the best for the country. People who will listen to others' ideas and be willing to compromise for better solutions. Can our current parties tell us what they stand for, or do we need a new party?

Robert Vossler

Sardinia