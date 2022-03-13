Letter: Time for a no-fly zone in Russia-invaded Ukraine

I have been watching the news about the Russians invading Ukraine. We the United States have in recent times fought wars for no goal or reason to fight these wars. I see in this fight reasons to help the Ukrainians with a no-fly zone. The Ukrainians seem to have no air force to protect themselves from the senseless bombing by the Russians. The senseless bombing of civilian buildings. The killing of innocent civilians especially the innocent children. As a nation we have the obligation to defend freedom in the world no matter the cost. If not us who? A wise man once said, “Greater love has no man than this, that a man gives up his life for his friends.” What are we going to say when God asks, “I gave you the power to defeat my enemies. Why didn’t you use it?” It’s time for that no-fly zone.