Letter: Tight teacher market is the fault of districts

As I read the Aug. 15 News article, “Tight teacher job market squeezing some Buffalo-area school districts,” I had to keep from laughing in that the hindsight of school districts in Erie County and how they only caused their own problems. Even with not considering what the pandemic did I have to share my experience in trying to become a teacher in this area.

I graduated with a MS in education in 2006. I went to the interview fair held at the convention center and interviewed with Amherst, Clarence, Buffalo (and they interviewed me three times), as well as several charter schools. I had, at that time, over 30 years of industry experience, and decided I wanted to teach for the last 15 years of working.

Well, my interviews went well. I had one superintendent eat his breakfast while interviewing me, others could not even hold eye contact, and of course I did not get hired. I figured my age was a deterrent, since I could not be “molded” as the school wanted. But hey I figured 15 years is a good thing in having a teaching job. Well, I ended up with a better job but still had that teacher dream of just getting through to that one girl or boy that would be a scientist that went onto the greatest. So to hear how districts have been literally caught with their pants down is nothing new. Can you imagine all the qualified candidates that these districts did not hire? Water under the bridge but I know that it is their loss in that they did not hire me. I would have been a great science teacher in chemistry and physics.