Letter: Tide has turned on Cuomo, despite Covid-19 leadership

My, how quickly we forget! It was roughly a year ago this March that we were hearing of New York City being overwhelmed by so many coming to the hospitals, deathly ill with Covid-19 and many not surviving. No one had ever dealt with something this contagious and deadly on such a huge scale. Everyone was frightened and feeling helpless. The only defense we had was to stay home.

Fortunately for New Yorkers and all Americans, there was a constant steady voice guiding us through this terrible pandemic. That voice was that of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. Cuomo was basing his decisions on the best-known science. He was a strong and compassionate voice guiding us through with daily briefings that were factual, steady and honest. He dealt with each crisis starting with not having the personal protective equipment, ventilators, or personnel just to mention a few of the overwhelming problems. And he didn’t allow himself or others to become overwhelmed. He just kept dealing with enormous problems, chaos, and fear. I and many others will always be immensely grateful for his guiding support.