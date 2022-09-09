Letter: Thursday night football will never be the same

First, it was Apple TV purchasing the Charlie Brown cartoons then charging a fee to watch them. For more than 55 years, these cartoons were free. Now, to watch Thursday night football, you must purchase Amazon Prime membership. Did anyone ask the question, what about people who do not have internet access? Where were our politicians? Who is looking out for football fans? Where will it stop? Will we have to purchase a membership to watch our local news?
Jim Carroll
People are also reading…
Buffalo