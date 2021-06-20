Letter: Thruway tolls, E-ZPass restrict our freedom

The Buffalo News’ front page article on June 13 about unscrupulous debt collectors was interesting. It made me wonder when if the New York State Thruway will be investigated for adding 30% (plus $2) to those driving on the Thruway without their E-ZPass. Doesn’t this mark-up violate federal usury laws because it certainly falls under the “excessive fees” definition.

The Thruway should be toll-free, as was promised when it was built with our tax dollars.

Motorists also deserve freedom. I should be able to ride the Thruway without having my picture taken, without having a transponder in my car to track my location, and without having to let New York State into my bank account.

Phil Parshall

Amherst