After reading The Buffalo News article about the new service areas on the New York State Thruway, I wanted to update what is really happening at the new service areas. I drive across the state to visit grandchildren, in Syracuse and Connecticut, at least once per month. The previous service areas had enough floor space, aisle paths, bathroom facilities, restaurants that were open seven days and eating areas to handle multiple tour buses. Now, with the new service areas, the floor space and aisle paths have been reduced by at least 50%. The eating areas and bathroom facilities have been reduced by 75%. There’s not enough room to handle normal car traffic, let alone multiple tour buses. When you park your car and need the bathroom facilities, due to the reduced floor space and aisles, you have to walk through the food lines. The national restaurant chain picked for the new service areas is not open on Sundays, which are the busiest travel days.