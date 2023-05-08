On a recent drive down the I-90 Lake Erie corridor, I took note of the deteriorated road conditions in New York State and the nice smooth road in Pennsylvania. Could someone from the New York State Thruway Authority please advise, after collecting tolls on this road for almost 70 years, why is this road in such poor condition, while the same road in Pennsylvania where there are no tolls is so well maintained?
Also, why are you asking for a toll increase at this time while Pennsylvania is able to maintain this road so well without collecting any tolls?
William Barnas
Wheatfield