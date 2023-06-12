I think there was very poor planning by the Thruway Authority before they initiated this new toll system. They should have discussed it with many bordering states and struck up an agreement regarding those states’ motorists who fail to pay the New York State Thruway tolls. The agreement should have included those states agreeing to revoke the licenses of motorists who travel on the New York State Thruway system and ignoring unpaid tolls. This should have been done before they removed the toll takers and constructed the new automatic toll system.