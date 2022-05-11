Letter: Thruway Authority must take care of the roads

My husband and I just completed another trip to visit family in Alabama. It always amazes us when driving through Pennsylvania, Ohio, Tennessee, and then Alabama, that the states are expanding their interstates from two lanes to at least three lanes to accommodate all the traffic. These states work in sections, increasing the number of lanes, open up the completed sections and then move onto another section when they have the funds. Not so in New York. Other than the section between Rochester and Canandaigua, the Thruway Authority has not worked to expand the number of lanes, despite all the revenue it takes in through tolls (which the other states mentioned do not impose but are still able to improve their roads). It’s incredulous and aggravating that New York State only barely maintains the roads without little improvement despite all the tolls and taxes that are paid.