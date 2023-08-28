There are two issues of concern that I’d like to share with you. Both seem to be threats to our democracy in one way or another.

The fight for abortion rights and consequently women’s rights is in jeopardy if state legislatures gain control of the abortion issue, as Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito would like to see, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.” Ohio voters had a mechanism for keeping control of this issue in the hands of the voters and they protected abortion rights from a legislature that functioned in its own anti-democratic interests and not the voters. However, in other states there are harsh punishments, including jail, for aiding abortion in any way. Anti-abortion projects are an assault on freedom that could lead to assaults on other freedoms.

Another threat to our democracy is Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine. Ukraine’s defense against dictator Putin’s war is a defense for the US as Putin’s win will surely increase his desire for other conquests. If Poland wasn’t part of NATO, Polish leadership believes Russia would be trying to conquer Poland. It is a more complicated war than just having Ukraine be admitted into NATO, but an invitation for them to do so would be a blow to Putin and a victory for other countries, including the United States, who are concerned about Russian imperialism.

Marguerite Battaglia

Buffalo