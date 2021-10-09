Letter: Threat of Bills moving could become reality

Amid all the controversy over the proposed new stadium, many believe the Bills could never leave. A quick history lesson: the Tennessee Titans were once the Houston Oilers. The Baltimore Ravens were once the Cleveland Browns.

Remember the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams and Baltimore Colts? All of the above cities have larger television markets than the Bills. In fact, only Green Bay is smaller. The Bills are 32nd out of 32 as far as franchise worth. If you were the owner, not from Buffalo and you had a chance to leave, what would you do?

If the stadium issue were to go to a voter referendum, how many do you think would vote for a tax increase for a stadium that they could never afford a ticket to? Save the fact, Western New Yorkers are already among the highest taxed citizens in the nation.

Gov. Kathy Hochul to the rescue? Please. Hochul could never survive a primary challenge from Attorney General Letitia James. There hasn't been a Western New Yorker elected governor since Grover Cleveland. Hochul is a diligent public servant, but she's no Grover Cleveland.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a Bills fan. I look forward to watching the Salt Lake City Bills on Jumbotron in a newly remodeled Highmark Stadium.

Robert Peterson

Hamburg