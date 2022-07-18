Letter: Threat assessment unit warrants an examination

There is no evidence that a threat assessment unit would prevent mass shootings but every reason to believe it would target people already at a high-risk of police violence and who are over-policed: Black and Hispanic people, Muslims and people with mental illnesses. Other countries don’t have anywhere near as many mass shootings as the United States and the reasons are not the presence of threat assessment units.

Two key differences between the U.S. and other countries, inter alia, are that the U.S. is the number one arms dealer in the world, selling more than twice the second-place country (Russia), and the U.S. is a deeply unequal society, with less economic mobility and more income inequality than many other wealthy nations. Policing already receives significant funding and it’s not clear why spending more on policing (particularly to surveil people who have not committed a crime) would reduce mass shootings, when increases in police budgets have not been correlated with reduced homicides (mass shootings or other homicides). There is still no clear answer on why violent crime decreased over decades in several countries with diverse criminal justice policies, and the increases in homicides in 2021 were seen in cities regardless of whether police budgets were cut (most cities which had all-time high numbers homicides in 2021 had not cut their police budgets and some had even increased them). Legislator Jeanne Vinal is right to ask questions about this proposed threat assessment unit.