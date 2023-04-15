Well here we go again! Another mass shooting. This time in a Christian school in an affluent neighborhood in Nashville, Tenn.

I am sick and tired of this insanity that has now become the number one killer of children in this country.

When is the so-called Republican Party and its members, along with the right-wing media noise machine, going to wake up and smell the gun smoke? When are they going to pass legislation that will ban all assault rifles from the civilian population?

And when are these right-wing nut politicians going to stop their insane rhetoric about Second Amendment rights based on their interpretation and what it stands for?

Then we have idiots who say “they can’t pass any legislation that can stop it,” or to hear certain numbskulls blame it on unlocked side doors. I got news for them. A locked side door, or any door for that matter, is no match for an AR-15. Even a brick wall can be disintegrated with enough fire power. I know – I have seen it – when I was in training, awaiting my tour to Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War.

So when I hear that “thoughts and prayers” coming from the same people who are doing absolutely nothing about this slaughter. I need to remind them as of this writing it’s:

Mass shootings 145 and Thoughts and Prayers 0.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca