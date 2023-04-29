I respectfully take issue with the April 19 letter, titled “Thoughts and prayers do not stop gun deaths.” In his statement, the author implies that people who offer thoughts and prayers for others are in league with the Republican Party. In fact, there are many prayerful and even holy people in all walks of life, even politics. I certainly agree with the author that much drastic action needs to occur to effectively deal with the horrible problem of gun violence. However, I object to the notion that “thoughts and prayers” are nothing more than an ineffective placebo. As a matter of fact, there is much documentation, scientific and otherwise, that shows positive thoughts and attitudes (and yes, prayer too) can contribute significantly to improved health and well-being, and can even carry strong curative powers. (For a recent example, refer to the story of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin, and his family and medical team). The author ends with “Mass Shootings 145 and Thoughts and Prayers 0.” Make no mistake: mass shootings are due to misguided ideologies and evil intent, not the ineffectiveness of thoughts and prayers.