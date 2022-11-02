Letter: Those who buy the Big Lie shouldn't make important decisions

I join many Republicans in suggesting we restrict some people from voting. This is how I suggest we do it.

When a voter goes to his/her poll, they are handed a card with two questions. This year the questions would be: "Do you believe the 2020 presidential election was a fraud? Do you believe Biden is to blame for high gasoline prices?"

Next to each question would be 'Yes' and 'No' boxes. If they checked 'Yes' for one or both, they would be handed another card that reads: "You are being temporarily removed from the voting rolls. You may renew your voting right by taking a citizenship class and test and passing."

You see, anyone who still believes that thousands of decent, honest citizens like you and me across the country committed crimes as poll workers in November 2020, is woefully ignorant of how our government works and insulting to those people. And anyone who blames Biden for gas prices is woefully ignorant of how our economy works. Free market capitalism is the cause of high gas prices and Biden has nothing to do with that. Ignorance of such big issues disqualify some people from making decisions that affect all the rest of us.

No wonder our country is a mess.

Larry Brooks

Buffalo