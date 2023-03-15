I was watching the 5 o’clock news and was appalled to see that someone or some people damaged the “Patriots and Heroes Park” that Russell Salvatore erected to honor our veterans and first responders. All I have to say is, shame on you for what you did. When the people responsible for this vandalism are caught, they should be punished severely. They should go to prison or better yet join the armed forces. Maybe that will straighten them out, but somehow I doubt it. Also, they should pay for all the damage they inflicted.

Over the years Russell Salvatore has done many good things for our community. To do this to him is disgusting. All I can say is that those of you who did this are rotten to the core. I have never had the opportunity to serve but am proud to say that both my parents and several members of my family did. My wife’s father was a firefighter. Her brothers and other members of her family also served.

Mr. Salvatore, I am so sorry this happened to you. I am positive these people will be caught and made to pay for what they did. You are a wonderful person and a great citizen. Thank you for everything you have done to help better our community.

Paul Murphy

West Seneca