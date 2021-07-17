Letter: Those refusing vaccination must stop to consider others

“What’s in a name? A rose by any other name” – Shakespeare was right of course. Yet perusal of the letters column or editorials in the newspaper show that names continue to proliferate. Bob Poczik, in an excellent Another Voice column (July 5), has described some of the political names that are increasing recently in our society and whose adherents and detractors seem intent on supporting or inhibiting other groups.

I wish to replace these names with a new set: “Honesty, Integrity and Fair Play,” that were, at one time, held in esteem by most of us. Honesty means more than “not telling lies,” of course – it requires admission of uncertainty and possibility of error. Integrity also means more than just “keeping promises.” It must also allow adjustment, according to circumstances. And, “Fair Play” is known to all – even 2-year-old children have been shown to recognize when one of their number is not playing fair.