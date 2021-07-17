Letter: Those refusing vaccination must stop to consider others

“What’s in a name? A rose by any other name” – Shakespeare was right of course. Yet perusal of the letters column or editorials in the newspaper show that names continue to proliferate. Bob Poczik, in an excellent Another Voice column (July 5), has described some of the political names that are increasing recently in our society and whose adherents and detractors seem intent on supporting or inhibiting other groups.
I wish to replace these names with a new set: “Honesty, Integrity and Fair Play,” that were, at one time, held in esteem by most of us. Honesty means more than “not telling lies,” of course – it requires admission of uncertainty and possibility of error. Integrity also means more than just “keeping promises.” It must also allow adjustment, according to circumstances. And, “Fair Play” is known to all – even 2-year-old children have been shown to recognize when one of their number is not playing fair.
It would be of interest to apply these three descriptors to each of these “names” that seem almost to multiply without limit. Although those who promote their views seem not to admit of any error or omission, they have no limits when speaking of any of their supposed “opponents” or those who disagree with them. They even attribute sentiments of others as not worthy of addressing, not attempting to discuss any possibility of merit in their approaches to known problems.
For example, one not having fiscal, racial, ethnic or religious biases, consider the Covid-19 virus pandemic which now seems to be coming under control – largely because of the number of people who have been vaccinated.
Yet, I understand that there are a significant minority who refuse to be vaccinated, for reasons of their own. I must assume that, whatever those reasons are, the personal excuses take precedence over the needs of the larger community. Are these persons being honest, achieving integrity and playing fair with the rest of us?
Charles Wightman
Holland