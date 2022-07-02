Letter: Those favoring abortion act out following decision

The consistency of many of those who support abortion is notable. By any factual definition, abortion is an act of violence culminating in the death of a fetus. Now, we have many pro-abortionists who preach or threaten violence against those who would overturn Roe v. Wade. Interesting how violence begets violence. Clearly, there is an undeniable emotional, perhaps intellectual relationship between the act of abortion and those who support it. Overturning Roe v. Wade merely returns decisions or questions re: this issue to the individual states. Those who have opposed abortion, one might note, propose reason and humanity rather than hate and violence.