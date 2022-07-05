Letter: Thomas’ enhanced influence does not bode well for nation

So, now Justice Clarence Thomas thinks that the Supreme Court could rethink the decision on same-sex marriage. What comes after that? Maybe he should get his pals on the bench to take a look at interracial marriage or, in keeping with his apparent lack of respect for women’s rights, how about taking away the right to vote for women? Better to keep the gals at home darning socks and baking pies while the menfolk go out and do the voting.

With so many defer to the state decisions coming down from the Supreme Court, do we even need a federal Supreme Court filled with people holding law degrees? Just be a natural-born U.S. citizen aged 35 or older, no law degree or even college degree needed, and you can sit on that bench. Couldn’t do any worse than what’s happening now.

While we wait for more rights to be taken away from us by Thomas and the gang, I wonder how many former New Yorkers who moved to sunny Florida are rethinking that move. Looks like they have to decide if the sunny south is more important than the freedoms our forefathers worked so hard for that this Supreme Court is denying us.

Mary Carroll

Buffalo