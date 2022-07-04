 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Buffalo News is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Erie County Fair

Letter: Thomas affirms rights for every single American

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Poetic justice. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, Clarence Thomas, is a descendant of slaves. Slaves were prohibited from owning or even touching a firearm under the immediate threat of death. Justice Thomas just authored the majority opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court affirming the Second Amendment rights of the People of the State of New York and of all the United States. A Justice, a descendant of slaves, and a member of the highest court in the land, authored a ruling to help “…secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…,” one of the stated objectives of the United States Constitution. Denied to his ancestors, Justice Thomas, a Black man, has affirmed the Second Amendment rights of all people.

Frank Panasuk

Hamburg

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News