Letter: Thomas affirms rights for every single American

Poetic justice. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States of America, Clarence Thomas, is a descendant of slaves. Slaves were prohibited from owning or even touching a firearm under the immediate threat of death. Justice Thomas just authored the majority opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court affirming the Second Amendment rights of the People of the State of New York and of all the United States. A Justice, a descendant of slaves, and a member of the highest court in the land, authored a ruling to help “…secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…,” one of the stated objectives of the United States Constitution. Denied to his ancestors, Justice Thomas, a Black man, has affirmed the Second Amendment rights of all people.