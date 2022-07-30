Letter: This Republican will not support Trump’s efforts

As a lifelong Republican, now a snowbird, I was appalled when I learned about former President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Jan. 6 invasion of the capital building. Even though I voted for Trump, I would not do so again. His behavior fomented an insurrection. As sad as this makes me feel, I was equally saddened by the fact that none of the local or national Fox or Fox News stations carried the hearings. Why? When all the major networks, CNN, CNBC, CSPAN, and others did. Fox News chose to air Hannity and Friends even though Hannity was one of several who asked Trump to intervene at an early time in the mob atrocities. This year and in the 2024 election I hope that I am not the only Republican who chooses to support candidates who have the courage to speak truth to lies. Liz Cheney is one who is doing that. I can no longer be part of a silent, what I pray is a, majority who are also saddened and sickened by lies and obfuscation. I don’t know exactly how to do it, but I can no longer remain silent. Not only will I pray, but I will find ways to be proactive and speak truth when I hear lies.