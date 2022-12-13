Letter: This reader shares My View opinion about Bishop Timon

I read with great pride Barbara Burgett’s My View column regarding Bishop Timon High School.

The examples she presents of a Timon student in her article: a young man working all day so that his women colleagues could have off for Mother’s Day, another student paying for the damage to his own car so that the single mother who caused the accident wouldn’t have to, and a third already preparing to care for his autistic brother when his parents pass away, may come as a surprise to many people, but not to those of us who had the privilege and were fortunate enough to attend the school. They are just a few examples of tremendous things done by Timon students and alumni on a daily basis.

The school’s motto “Fortes In Fide,” translated “Strong In Faith,” are not just words to those of us who attended the school, but a lifestyle. The traits I was taught while at Timon of discipline and love and respect for all people have served me well during both my professional and personal lives. We were enlightened by our teachers on the many blessings that had been bestowed on us and inspired to pay it forward.

I am 61 years old now and many of my closest friends are still people I grew up with in South Buffalo and attended Bishop Timon High School with. They are some of the finest people one could hope to meet and share their life with. The bonds created in the South Buffalo community and Bishop Timon are bonds that last a lifetime.

I am forever grateful for the four years I spent attending the school and the many lessons about life I learned while I was there.

Mike Anderson

Cheektowaga