Letter: This is not a war. But it is an invasion.

This is not a war. It is clearly an invasion of the peaceful country of Ukraine orchestrated by Russia’s genocidal president. It is obvious that Vladimir Putin wants to gain back the land that was lost when the Soviet Union was broken up in 1991. He doesn’t care if he kills everyone who lives in Ukraine. He also doesn’t care if he destroys every structure in every town in Ukraine. All he seems to want is the land that the country of Ukraine encompasses. Putin didn’t expect to have a war on his hands, but now that he does, he is even more obsessed with owning the land mass of Ukraine even if he has to annihilate everything and everyone within its boundaries.

I understand the reluctance of the United States to more directly assist Ukraine militarily. Putin has a special hatred for our country and we shouldn’t risk a nuclear war. However, we have sent almost a billion dollars in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. While I’m certainly no expert in the “art” of war, I’ll make a suggestion. I believe that the NATO countries should hire mercenaries and send them to Ukraine ASAP. They could help the Ukrainian military stop the Russians that are now amassing in the Eastern Donbas region.

These mercenaries should be former military professionals who are expert in the use of the armaments that many countries have sent and are continuing to send to Ukraine. I believe that many former military people would agree to help Ukraine because of either humanitarian reasons and/or for the money. This recruitment could be done surreptitiously by many NATO countries so that Putin can not blame any one country. And none of the NATO countries could be accused of putting “boots on the ground” against Russia! There should be no announcements to the press or the public. If a number of NATO countries agreed, there could soon be many thousands of trained reinforcements bolstering Ukraine’s defenses.

Robert Mauger

East Aurora