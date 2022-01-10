Letter: This ardent Bills fan understands stadium deals

As a Bills fan in my late 50s, I’m used to disappointment.

As a lifelong resident of Western New York, I understand the economic challenges facing rust belt regions far removed from NFL glamor markets like Dallas or LA.

Still, the current debate over the public financing portion for the proposed new Bills stadium – specifically, the backlash from disgruntled taxpayers regarding state funding – provides a stark reminder as to why local football fans simply can’t have nice things.

Everybody realizes that Buffalo isn’t getting a Jerry World or a SoFi Stadium. And most of us in the dream big crowd are resigned to the likelihood that any new stadium will be an underwhelming Gillette Light miles away from downtown.

But, stated bluntly, complaining about how state tax dollars shouldn’t be used to help build any new stadium here – after downstate already got their top-of-the-line, largely taxpayer-funded baseball parks - is disturbingly consistent with this area’s penchant for low expectations and self-sabotage.