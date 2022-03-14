Letter: Think of war refugees, and stop complaining

Really, folks. Yes, we are paying outrageous prices for gasoline but we have alternatives, if we must. Ukrainians have none. President Biden is trying to avoid a third world war, while helping to cripple Russia’s economy. It is an attempt to end the war in Ukraine without sending our troops to the war zone. As in World War II, we must all make some sacrifices. They will be temporary but a nuclear war would be life changing. For now, snuggle into your warm beds at night and pray for the refugees who are fleeing the war. They have lost that luxury which we are enjoying.