Letter: Think of Covid-19 as polio; get vaccinated to get rid of it

It is 100 years ago this month that Franklin Roosevelt was stricken with polio. Infantile paralysis, as it was known then, was thought to be a child’s disease, but a 39-year-old man caught it. The result left him without the use of his legs for the rest of his life.

It took an additional 30 years for a vaccine to be developed to combat this disease. The vaccinations resulting from this vaccine just about swiped out polio. Today we are faced with a virus that has taken over 600,000 American lives in the last 18 months.

Vaccines have been developed that have proved effective in fighting the virus and yet many Americans are refusing the vaccination. Through their actions many lives are being put in danger. Some people do not get the vaccine for health or religious reasons – that is understandable. Many others refuse because it is seen as a mandate. We face mandates every day.

Failure to stop at a red light or a stop sign can bring a ticket. Seat belts are mandatory. Students need certain vaccinations to be allowed into school. There are things that impinge on our freedom all the time. What people don’t realize is that with certain mandates comes freedom. Once Covid-19 is contained our lives will open up and we’ll be free to do things we want. It’s time for everyone to get vaccinated so Covid-19 can be wiped out just as polio was over 60 years.