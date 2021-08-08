Letter: Think of Covid-19 as a battle of teams

In all things, there is a manager, a coach, or a leader. The best decisions made by them use the best information available at the time. To speak to a football player in his language, the analogy is this. A football team has an offense and a defense. The defense adjusts itself to what it knows about the offense at the time. Humans are the defense and Covid-19 is the offense. The defense uses the leader, science, to make educated defensive plays. The vaccine is one defensive play, masks another. When an offense changes its style of play, the defense must change its playbook. This is why it is said, “With the information we have now, we will make this decision.” It is plain, good leadership.
Look back to the game being played beginning March 2020. Then compare to how the game changed in 2021 with the vaccine in use. Hospitalizations and deaths decreased dramatically. The vaccine works.
Look at the game being played today. The offense added a play called the Delta variant. About 98% of hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated people. Thousands of them.
Together, we are the Human Defense against the Covid-19 Offense. There is no “I” in team. We have trusted the measles, meningitis, polio, rubella, whooping cough, and chicken pox vaccines, all life-changing and life-saving immunizations. The basis of the Covid-19 vaccine is years old.
Please, humans, take one for the team. Vaccines are not new or mysterious.