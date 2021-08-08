Letter: Think of Covid-19 as a battle of teams

In all things, there is a manager, a coach, or a leader. The best decisions made by them use the best information available at the time. To speak to a football player in his language, the analogy is this. A football team has an offense and a defense. The defense adjusts itself to what it knows about the offense at the time. Humans are the defense and Covid-19 is the offense. The defense uses the leader, science, to make educated defensive plays. The vaccine is one defensive play, masks another. When an offense changes its style of play, the defense must change its playbook. This is why it is said, “With the information we have now, we will make this decision.” It is plain, good leadership.