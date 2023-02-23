The Feb. 14 Buffalo News article “Bottle Bill” that proposes doubling the deposit to 10 cents is long overdue. The reason is due to the fact it has several components that must be analyzed for this new legislation to be functional and successful. Small businesses will need help to handle the volume of containers being returned. Might it be more expeditious to expand the cash for cans facilities to handle the amount of wine and liquor bottles?
Most important of all is the development of products made from recycled material and a reward system that the beverage industry could provide to educate and entice participation.
Doing the right thing as far as recycling means increasing public interest in cleaning up the environment. Incentives and education are key for successful results.
Joseph Allen
Buffalo