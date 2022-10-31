Letter: Think carefully before voting

Things are bad, really bad. At least, that seems to be the consensus as election day approaches. However we can all gain some perspective by remembering something historian David McCullough said in a commencement address at Ohio University in 2004.

He told the graduating class the following, “When bad news is riding high and despair in fashion, when loud mouths and corruption seem to own center stage, when some keep crying that the country is going to the dogs, remember it’s always been going to the dogs in the eyes of some, and that 90% or more of the people are good people, generous hearted, law abiding, good citizens who get to work on time, do a good job, love their country, pay their taxes, care about their children’s education, and believe, rightly, as you do, in the ideals upon which our way of life is founded."

So to every voter out there, chose your candidate wisely from among that 90plus percent of the population that espouse and live those values.

Remember also the following words paraphrased from an address McCullough gave at Hillsdale College in 2005, and to reject those for whom “all that matters is success, being number one, where getting ahead, getting to the top however you betray or claw or cheat is immaterial if you get to the top.” Your future, and that of the nation, depends upon it.

Richard Kirisits

Kenmore