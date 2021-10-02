Letter: Thiessen's views correct on Rep. Omar's ignorance

It is not often I agree with any of the hyperbolic rantings of Marc Thiessen. However, once in a while, like to blind squirrel finding an acorn, Thiessen stumbles on to a valid point.

His recent essay on Rep. IIhan Omar's tweets hits the nail on the head regarding her continued criticism of Israel. Omar's latest tweet once again displays her complete ignorance of the geopolitical world or, worse, a true anti-Semitic point of view that totally disregards facts.

She commented that she chuckles when she hears Israel described as a democracy and prays Allah will help the world see the evil doings of Israel. Perhaps she would be better served in asking Allah to open the eyes of lunatic theocrats that rule many of the Muslim countries in the world. She herself escaped such a situation by immigrating to the U.S. from Somalia.

Omar's comments are just another in a long line of comments that clearly establish that she has no business being in office and representing this country. She and her cohorts are beyond disgraceful, they are dangerous. Thiessen is right in calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to strip Omar of her vice chairmanship of the House Foreign Affairs Human Rights committee. She proved again and again she has no business on such a congressional committee.

Gary Rog

Hamburg